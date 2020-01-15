US President Donald Trump May Make His Maiden India Visit in Feb
A year after US President Donald Trump declined an invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, he is planning his maiden visit to India as early as February, according to reports.
India and the US are looking at six blocks of dates for Trump’s visit from February to September, The Indian Express reported.
Security and logistics teams from Washington are expected to be in Delhi this week to prepare for the visit.
However, the plans for the visit will depend on Trump’s impeachment trial process that is expected to begin in the US senate in the coming days.
Trump is reportedly “keen” to visit early this year, ahead of the elections in November.
The long-pending bilateral trade deal and an agreement on civil aviation are on the cards during the visit, The Hindu reported citing sources.
India is also expected to announce further investments in the US, and a substantial increase in oil imports.
The visit will comes amid the unrest over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well as mounting international criticism over the government’s continuing restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)
