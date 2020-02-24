Trump and Modi Are Likely to Make These Big Announcements Together

India and the United States are expected to ink five broad Memorandums of Agreements in Delhi on Tuesday. The agreements to be signed after official restricted and delegation level talks between PM Modi and President Donald Trump in New Delhi on Tuesday are in the areas of Trade Facilitation, Intellectual Property Rights, Homeland Security, Medical Devices Safety, and Space.

An initial pact on Intellectual Property rights is ready to be inked as per sources to address long standing friction on the issue of strengthening protection of IPR.

The US official delegation includes 12 key figures—including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Acting Chief of Staff and Assistant to President Mick Mulvaney, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and Robert Blair who is Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Telecommunication Policy.

Here’s an inside track of some key issues on the table and takeaways expected from the summit meet in Hyderabad House.