‘Must Be Allowed To Protest’: US Lawmakers Back Indian Farmers
The farmers’ protest has also caught the attention of the mainstream US media.
Lawmakers from the US have extended their support to the farmers’ protests in India urging that the right to dissent is intrinsic to the "world’s largest democracy" and they should be able to protest the three contentious farm laws without any fear of violence.
India has dismissed the remarks by international leaders as “ill-informed”, “unwarranted” and “internal affairs of a democratic country”.
India had a fall out with Canada and skipped the COVID-19 meeting chaired by the country on Monday, 7 December.
However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained that his country “will always stand for the rights of peaceful protests and human rights anywhere in the world”, according to Canadian media. He reiterated that he was pleased to see a move made towards dialogue.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and several other states have been protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September, which they have dubbed “anti-farmer laws”. They want a MSP price on their crops, but the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities in agriculture.
US Lawmakers Back Protests on Twitter
"I stand in solidarity with the Punjabi farmers in India protesting for their livelihoods and protection from misguided, manipulative government regulations," posted California's First District Congressman Doug LaMalfa on Twitter.
"Punjabi farmers must be allowed to protest peacefully against their government without fear of violence," he said.
"India is the world's largest Democracy – they owe it to their citizens to allow peaceful protest(s). I encourage these folks and PM (Narendra) Modi to have peaceful, productive discussions," Democratic Congressman Josh Harder said.
Congressman TJ Cox said India must uphold the right to hold peaceful demonstration and ensure their citizens' safety. The rights of farmers protesting must be respected and meaningful dialogue is the way forward, the Democratic leader asserted, reports PTI.
Congressman Andy Levin said he is inspired by the movement of farmers in India. "I see it as a harbinger of a people power year in 2021," the Democratic lawmaker said.
US Media Reports on the Farmers’ Protest
The farmers’ protest has caught the attention of the mainstream US media as well.
"Farmers represent a powerful political constituency for Mr Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. Farmers could also be important for bringing India out of its debilitating, coronavirus-driven recession. Agriculture has been a rare bright spo, with farmers continuing to purchase consumer goods and offering income for people who lost their jobs after Mr Modi locked down the country to stop the pandemic earlier this year”, The New York Times reported.
A CNN report stated: "...But the move (farmers’ laws) has infuriated India's farmers, who say that the new rules will leave them worse off by making it easier for corporates to exploit agricultural workers who make up more than half of India's 480 million-strong workforce, according to India's most recent Census in 2011.”
(With inputs from PTI, New York Times and CNN)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.