US Envoy for Climate John Kerry Arrives in India

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrived in India on 5 April, Monday, as part of his ongoing three-nation tour to discuss climate change.

Kerry met Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar on 6 April, Tuesday, to hold consultations on increasing climate ambition and discuss the climate crisis.

Javadekar tweeted photos from the meeting today, highlighting their discussion on climate finance, joint research, and collaboration.