US Envoy for Climate John Kerry Arrives in India
United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrived in India on 5 April, Monday, as part of his ongoing three-nation tour to discuss climate change.
Kerry met Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar on 6 April, Tuesday, to hold consultations on increasing climate ambition and discuss the climate crisis.
Javadekar tweeted photos from the meeting today, highlighting their discussion on climate finance, joint research, and collaboration.
US President Joe Biden’s upcoming Leaders Summit, a 40-nation meeting on climate between 22 and 23 April will also be discussed with Indian leaders, as India will play a “critical” role as part of the solution to climate change.
John Kerry will also talk over the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), scheduled for 1 to 12 November in Glasgow.
Speaking at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit last December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, “Our renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world. It will reach 175 gigawatts before 2022.”
A spokesperson from the US embassy said, "As one of the world's largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area,” reported The New Indian Express.
He further added, “A key focus for our administration is supporting and encouraging India's decarbonisation efforts through clean, zero, and low-carbon investment, and supporting India in mitigating its fossil energy use.”
(With inputs from New Indian Express.)
