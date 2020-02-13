US-Based Lockheed Says Ready to Help India on Tejas Fighter Jet

US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has offered to help India in its multi-billion dollar programme to develop a next generation advanced multi-role combat aircraft and boost capability of the Tejas fighter jet.

The offer by the US aerospace firm comes ahead of President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India on 24-25 February during which both strategic partners are expected to further expand defence and military cooperation.

Vivek Lall, vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin, said the company is “very open” to assisting India in further development of the Tejas combat jet as well as the ambitious next generation aircraft.