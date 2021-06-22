US Announces Plan for Global Distribution of 55 Mn COVID Vaccines

Weeks after the US announced the distribution of the first tranche of 25 million of its COVID-19 vaccines to several countries including India, as part of a UN initiative, the White House on Monday, 21 June, said that the second batch of 55 million vaccines has also been allocated.

The US administration had previously indicated that it intends to share 80 million vaccines from its domestic supply with the world by the end of June, as part of the UN-backed global vaccine sharing COVAX programme.