UPSC Postpones Civil Services Prelims Exam, to Be Held on 10 Oct

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the civil services preliminary examination to 10 October, 2021 as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a devastating impact across the country.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on 27 June.

The UPSC press note read: "Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021."

The Civil Services exam was also rescheduled from 31 May to 4 October in 2020 amid the health emergency.