UP Woman Throws Children in the Ganga After Quarrel With Husband
A woman from UP threw her kids into the Ganga. (Representational image only.)
A woman from UP threw her kids into the Ganga. (Representational image only.)(Photo Courtesy: istock)

PTI
India

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday, 12 April.

The bodies of two kids, aged 12 and 10, were fished out by divers and efforts are on to trace the other three. However, the river is too deep, the officers said.

Manju and her husband Mridul Yadav often quarrelled but this time she threw her children into the river in Jahangirabad village, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

When the woman came to the ghat on Saturday evening, her children raised an alarm but the fishermen there fled, believing her to be a witch. After throwing her children, she sat at the ghat until morning and informed the villagers about the incident, the police said.

The district magistrate denied reports that the woman threw the children into the river because she could not find food during the ongoing lockdown.

“The woman and her family members have not mentioned any such thing,” District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said.

“I deny such reports. Action will be initiated against those spreading fake news,” he added.

