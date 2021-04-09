No Question: UP Waqf Board to Challenge Gyanvapi Mosque Survey

Hours after a Varanasi court asked the Archaeological Survey of India to carry out a survey to ascertain whether the religious structure next to the Gyanvapi Mosque was “superimposed, altered, added", the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board said on Thursday, 8 April, that it would move the Allahabad High Court against the order, reports news agency IANS.

Maintaining that the status of the Gyanvapi Mosque cannot be questioned, Board Chairman Zufar Faruqi said the Varanasi court’s order violated the Places of Worship Act, 1991.