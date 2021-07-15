UP Terror Module: ATS Arrests 3 More Suspects With 'Al Qaeda Links'

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday, 14 July, arrested three suspects with alleged links to Al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind from Lucknow. The arrests came days after two others were arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot.

The two suspects – Minaj and Maseeruddin – who were arrested on Sunday revealed the names of the three suspects on Wednesday who were then called to the ATS headquarters for questioning.

The UP ATS, in a statement, said that Mohammad Mustakeem (44), Mohammad Moid (29), and Shakeel (35) were arrested after they confessed to their alleged links with the outfit.