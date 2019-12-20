Unnao to Fatehpur: 4 Rape Victims Die in UP in Less Than a Month

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 18 December, told the state Assembly that there has been a drop in rape cases by 19 percent in 2019 as compared to the Samajwadi Party-led government in 2016.

However, at least four women, including a minor, died in the state in less than a month – between 30 November and 20 December 2019 – after they were allegedly raped and either set ablaze or shot dead.