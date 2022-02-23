UP Polls: Cops Guard BJP Minister Ajay Mishra As He Casts Vote in Lakhimpur

As polling continues in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Tuesday, 22 February, was escorted by scores of police personnel as he went to cast his vote in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Videos of the same being circulated on social media show an armour of security personnel around Teni at a polling booth in Banwaripur, as reporters launch a volley of questions in his direction. The minister, while refusing to respond to the queries about his son Ashish Mishra, flashes a 'V' (for victory) sign with his fingers.