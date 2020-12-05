Families Outraged As UP Cops Stop Interfaith Marriage in Lucknow

The mother of the Hindu bride whose wedding was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 2 December in Lucknow under the new anti-conversion law said that the marriage had their sanction and religious conversion was never an issue in the wedding.

“My happiness lies in my daughter’s happiness. There is no issue of conversion in this marriage. Neither the boy asked the girl to change her religion, nor did the girl ever talk to the boy about conversion,” said the bride Priya’s (name changed) mother.

The UP police had previously stopped the interfaith marriage of Farhan (name changed) and Priya acting on the complaint filed by the members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. Both the groom and the bride’s family expressed displeasure at the wedding being cancelled and said that no outsider had the right to interfere in the internal matter of the family.