UP Police Book The Wire, Their Journos for Mosque Demolition Video

In a statement, founding editor of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan, said that all these cases were baseless. “This is the fourth FIR filed by the UP Police in the past 14 months against The Wire and/or its journalists and each of these cases is baseless. The Adityanath government does not believe in media freedom and is criminalising the work of journalists who are reporting what is happening in the state,” he said.



Earlier, when the mosque was demolished, Zufar Farooqui, chairman of the Sunni Waqf board had condemned the action.

“I strongly condemn the patently illegal and high-handed action of the tehsil and district administration particularly that of the sub-divisional magistrate for demolition of the 100-year-old mosque situated near the tehsil compound in the name of alleged removal of encroachment,” he said.

The video story also showed members of the mosque committee alleging that they had documents to prove that the structure, that has now been demolished, was legal.

A petition was then moved in the Allahabad High Court by Sunni Waqf Board to challenge the demolition and is being heard currently. Representing the board are advocates Aftab Ahmad and Farhan Habib. The next date of the hearing is on 23 July.