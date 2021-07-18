UP Cop Accused of Sitting on Woman, Thrashing Her; Police Deny Charge

An Uttar Pradesh Police officer has been accused of allegedly overpowering a woman, pushing her to the ground, and sitting on top of her while assaulting her in Kanpur Dehat district, IANS reported.

However, the Kanpur Dehat Police have denied the allegations and instead said that the team was attacked by the women of the family of Shivam Yadav, who, according to the police, had threatened a candidate in the panchayat elections.

Photographs of the cop sitting on top of the woman and hitting her have gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, 17 July.

An enquiry has now been ordered into the incident. Meanwhile, the police officer has been transferred to the district's police lines in order to allow a fair probe, reported Hindustan Times.