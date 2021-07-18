UP Cop Accused of Sitting on Woman, Thrashing Her; Police Deny Charge
Photographs of the cop sitting on top of the woman and hitting her have gone viral on social media.
An Uttar Pradesh Police officer has been accused of allegedly overpowering a woman, pushing her to the ground, and sitting on top of her while assaulting her in Kanpur Dehat district, IANS reported.
However, the Kanpur Dehat Police have denied the allegations and instead said that the team was attacked by the women of the family of Shivam Yadav, who, according to the police, had threatened a candidate in the panchayat elections.
Photographs of the cop sitting on top of the woman and hitting her have gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, 17 July.
An enquiry has now been ordered into the incident. Meanwhile, the police officer has been transferred to the district's police lines in order to allow a fair probe, reported Hindustan Times.
According to reports, sub-inspector Mahendra Patel had an altercation with the woman in Durgadaspur village while he was looking for Yadav.
A statement from the police said that the officer did not initiate the scuffle. Referring to another video that has emerged since, the statement said the woman started the scuffle in order to allow her husband to flee and added that cop fell on the woman while trying to stop her, according to Hindustan Times.
Kanpur Dehat superintendent of police Keshav Chaudhary said that Yadav was gambling with a few friends and was caught by the police. But his mother and wife clung on to him, which led to a scuffle between Patel and the women. Police also said that Yadav's wife, Aarti Yadav, fell down during the scuffle.
“There is a video as well. In the clip, the woman is seen as the aggressor,” Choudhary told The Indian Express.
Aarti, however, denied their claims and said she was beaten badly because she wanted to know why her husband was being taken away.
"He slapped and then dragged me down to the ground. He then sat on top of me and started thrashing me. The villagers intervened and rescued me," Aarti told reporters, according to IANS.
She also alleged that Patel demanded money to release Yadav and the family's refusal enraged him.
“The woman alleged that the policemen misbehaved with her and was forcefully taking her family members away. If anyone is found guilty, departmental action will follow,” Chaudhary added, according to The Indian Express.
(With inputs from IANS, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.)
