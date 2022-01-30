‘UP Police Broke in Here and Thrashed Us’: Students at Prayagraj Hostel Speak Up

Dharmendra Kumar, a 28-year-old NTPC applicant from UP's Pratapgarh and a resident of the lodge, says he was among the students beaten up by the UP Police on 25 January.

Kumar tells The Quint, "In 2019, when the (Delhi) police beat up students in Jamia, I felt that they deserved it, as punishment for working against the country and opposing the system and the administration."

And then he adds, "But now, my thoughts on this have changed a lot, given my own experiences here. Because whoever speaks up against them (the government) are labelled as villains."