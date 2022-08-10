UP ATS Arrest 'Terrorist' With ISIS Links for Planning Attack on I-Day

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 9 August, arrested an alleged terrorist with Islamic State links who was planning a terror attack on Independence Day, an official said in Lucknow.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the police arrested Sabauddin Azmi, a member of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, after questioning him at its Lucknow headquarters, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

The suspect, a resident of the of Amilo area of Azamgarh district, also goes by the names Dilawar Khan and Bairam Khan, the statement said.

A case has been registered against Azmi, who was in direct contact with an ISIS recruiter, under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act, it added.