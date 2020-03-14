UP Hoardings: Cabinet Passes Ordinance on ‘Recovery for Damage’

Friday's decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It is not immediately clear whether this is with retrospective effect. “The cabinet has approved UP Recovery of Damage to Public Properties Ordinance-2020 for recovery of losses of government and private properties during political processions, illegal agitations,” state minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters after the meeting.

When asked about the rules and regulations regarding this, the minister said, “Everything will be clear in the rules and regulations being framed.”

“As per the SC decision to constitute recovery tribunal to recover losses to government and private properties in political and illegal agitations in the country, the resolution to bring the ordinance has been passed in the cabinet,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said at present, recovery was done through government order but after the Supreme Court orders, the ordinance was brought in.

He also said that during the cabinet meeting, all the ministers praised the chief minister for his decision “to approach the Supreme Court as it will help prevent incidents of vandalism and damage of properties in future.”