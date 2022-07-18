UP Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying PM Modi, CM Yogi's Photo in Garbage
The sanitation worker said that he found the portraits while cleaning a street.
A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was found carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart on Saturday, 16 July.
The video was circulated widely on social media, following which Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam terminated the services of the worker.
The video shows Bobby, a contractual sanitation worker posted in Generalganj area, being stopped and accosted by some people asking him about the portraits in the wheel barrow with garbage.
The sanitation worker said that he found the portraits while cleaning a street.
The people pulled out two portraits of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi while filming the same.
One of the persons who took the photos out of cart also washed them under a nearby tap.
"Bobby was found lax in his work and his services were terminated," Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, said.
"Bobby, a contractual worker of Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, was collecting garbage near Subhash Inter College. A portrait of PM Modi and CM Yogi was found in his the cart. When locals stopped the worker, he then realized that he is carrying the photos of these dignitaries. He immediately removed them from the cart. Due to the worker's carelessness his services are terminated," he added.
However, Bobby has said that it was not his mistake that there were portraits of the PM and the UP CM in the garbage.
"Before initiating action, what actually happened should have at least been considered and it should have been ascertained whether I was at fault or not," he added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.