UP Man’s Kin Says He Died After Taking Vaccine; Govt Denies

Mahipal was among the 479 health workers who were vaccinated in Moradabad district on the first day of the vaccination drive. Mahipal's family said he had never tested positive for COVID-19 and was immunised as a part of the national drive.

Mahipal’s son Vishal said his father asked him to accompany him to the hospital in an auto in order to take him back home as he was unable to ride his two-wheeler – during which he was short of breath. Vishal added that his father had a mild fever a few days ago.

“I feel it was the side effects of the vaccination,” Vishal said.