UP Man’s Kin Says He Died After Taking Vaccine; Govt Denies
The post-mortem report reveals the immediate cause of death as “cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock”.
A 46-year-old ward boy at a district hospital in UP’s Moradabad died a day after he had received a jab of Covishield on Saturday, 16 January, reported the Times of India. After getting vaccinated, he developed breathlessness and unease, especially in the chest, read the report.
Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg told reporters: “Mahipal Singh was given the Covishield vaccine at about 12 noon on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, he suffered pain in the chest with breathlessness. He had worked the night shift after vaccination and we don’t think the death is due to any side effect of the vaccine. However, we are trying to verify the exact reason of death. The body will be sent for autopsy as soon as possible.”
NDTV reported that the post-mortem report reveals the immediate cause of death as “cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock” due to “cardio-pulmonary disease”, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.
Mahipal was among the 479 health workers who were vaccinated in Moradabad district on the first day of the vaccination drive. Mahipal's family said he had never tested positive for COVID-19 and was immunised as a part of the national drive.
Mahipal’s son Vishal said his father asked him to accompany him to the hospital in an auto in order to take him back home as he was unable to ride his two-wheeler – during which he was short of breath. Vishal added that his father had a mild fever a few days ago.
“I feel it was the side effects of the vaccination,” Vishal said.
