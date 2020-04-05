Man Shot Dead for Accusing Tablighi Jamaat for Spreading COVID-19
A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district was shot dead on Sunday, 5 April, after he allegedly had an argument over the recent COVID-19 cases coming into light due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin.
The victim, who is a boatman by profession, was a resident of Baksi Moda village located near Kareli locality of Prayagraj.
In response to a question whether comments regarding Tablighi Jamaat led to the flare-up, the SSP confirmed and said, “This is what has come to our knowledge which led to an argument. Also, since the houses are within 100 metres range in this area, so the argument resulted in a fight in the neighbourhood.”
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while taking cognisance of the incident, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased. He further ordered strict action and imposition of National Security Act against the accused.
Meanwhile the Prayagraj police tweeted that a FIR has been registered and as many as eight people have been taken into custody. The tweet further clarified that no information regarding links of Tabhligi Jamaat with either the victims or the accused have come to light.
Deshraj Akela, former pradhan of Baksi Moda also confirmed the incident while speaking to media in Prayagraj claiming that argument between two individuals allegedly resulted in a targeted attack by 15-20 persons.
(With inputs from Maneesh in Prayagraj)
