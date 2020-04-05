Man Shot Dead for Accusing Tablighi Jamaat for Spreading COVID-19

A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district was shot dead on Sunday, 5 April, after he allegedly had an argument over the recent COVID-19 cases coming into light due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin.

The victim, who is a boatman by profession, was a resident of Baksi Moda village located near Kareli locality of Prayagraj.