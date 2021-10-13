UP Law Minister Meets Kin of BJP Worker, Driver Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri
Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak is reportedly the first BJP leader to visit the families of those killed.
Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday, 13 October, went to meet the families of Hari Om and Shubham Mishra, the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who had died in the incident on 3 October in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Om was driving one of the cars in the convoy in Lakhimpur that rushed into the farmers.
Eight people, including four farmers, had died in the incident and the Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested four people including MoS Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra, the main accused in the case.
Pathak is the first BJP leader to visit the families, who have complained that no one from BJP has visited them to offer condolences, reported IANS.
The minister spent time with the families, offered his condolences and assured them that he would take care of them in future too, the report said.
Last week, assuring that people involved in the incident will be punished, the state law minister had said that the matter is sub judice and asked Opposition parties to not politicise the incident, reported news agency ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.