UP Law Minister Meets Kin of BJP Worker, Driver Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday, 13 October, went to meet the families of Hari Om and Shubham Mishra, the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who had died in the incident on 3 October in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Om was driving one of the cars in the convoy in Lakhimpur that rushed into the farmers.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in the incident and the Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested four people including MoS Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra, the main accused in the case.

Pathak is the first BJP leader to visit the families, who have complained that no one from BJP has visited them to offer condolences, reported IANS.