UP Govt to Withdraw 4 More Cases Related to Muzaffarnagar Riots

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to appeal in court for withdrawing four more cases related to Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, taking the total number of such cases that it intends to withdraw to 80, an official said on Sunday, 12 January.

The final decision on the state government's requests to withdraw the pending cases of 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots will be taken by the court, said the district's government counsel Dushyant Tyagi.