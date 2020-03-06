UP Govt Puts Up Banners With Anti-CAA Activists’ Photos in Lucknow

An INC wroker, Sadaf Jafar also tweeted her photo with the said banner.

She termed the move unethical and vowed to take legal recourse.

"How can we be publicly humiliated for something that has not yet been proved in court,” she said.

“This is not Afghanistan. Legal issues cannot be brought into public like this. Our bail order says there is no adequate evidence against us,” Jafar told PTI.

She was arrested after the violence in Lucknow and later granted bail.