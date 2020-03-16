UP Guv Promulgates Ordinance to Recover Property Damages

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday, 15 March, promulgated an ordinance for recovery of damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters and to provide for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims for damages and recover them.

Titled "The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020", the ordinance was promulgated two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved it in a Cabinet meeting on Friday, 13 March.