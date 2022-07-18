UP Garbage Cart Row: 'Fired Without Investigation,' Says Sacked Worker

"Without any enquiry or investigation, I was handed over my termination letter. No one even heard my side of the story. Why am I being harassed?" said Bobby, the sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh, who was fired over carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his garbage cart on Saturday, 16 July.

A video, which showed the portraits of the two leaders in the garbage cart, was circulated widely on social media, following which Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam terminated the services of the worker.

The video shows him being stopped and accosted by some people asking him about the portraits in the wheel barrow with garbage.