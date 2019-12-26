CAA Unrest: UP Death Toll Hits 20 as Bullet-Hit Firozabad Man Dies
Police personnel clash with protesters during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 20 December. Image used for representation.
CAA Unrest: UP Death Toll Hits 20 as Bullet-Hit Firozabad Man Dies

Mohammad Haroon, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, who was shot during an anti-CAA protest, died in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Centre in the early hours of Thursday, 26 December.

The 30-year-old businessman was shot in the neck six days ago, on the Firozabad highway.

With Haroon, the death toll in UP during protests against the recently passed citizenship law has now risen to 20.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Haroon’s brother-in-law Zaki Sheikh said it is unclear whether he was shot by police or protesters.

“He was returning home after selling a buffalo at a mandi in Pachokhara. On the Firozabad highway, there was violence and suddenly he was shot at – no one knows whether the police or the protesters had fired the shot.”
Zaki Sheikh
Sheikh also claimed that Haroon was not a part of the protest

Firozabad SP Sachindra Patel, speaking to the newspaper said, “We have learnt from locals that one Haroon got injured in the violence and his family got him admitted at a hospital in Delhi. The police have no information how Haroon got injured and when he was taken to Delhi for treatment.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

