CAA Unrest: UP Death Toll Hits 20 as Bullet-Hit Firozabad Man Dies
Mohammad Haroon, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, who was shot during an anti-CAA protest, died in Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Centre in the early hours of Thursday, 26 December.
The 30-year-old businessman was shot in the neck six days ago, on the Firozabad highway.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Haroon’s brother-in-law Zaki Sheikh said it is unclear whether he was shot by police or protesters.
Sheikh also claimed that Haroon was not a part of the protest
Firozabad SP Sachindra Patel, speaking to the newspaper said, “We have learnt from locals that one Haroon got injured in the violence and his family got him admitted at a hospital in Delhi. The police have no information how Haroon got injured and when he was taken to Delhi for treatment.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
