'No Mafias or Baahubalis': Mayawati Drops Mukhtar Ansari as Mau Candidate

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in a significant move on Friday, 10 September, said that MLA Mukhtar Ansari will not be contesting from the Mau constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a series of tweets, the former UP CM said that the BSP will attempt to not give tickets to any "baahubali or mafia."

She further announced UP BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar as the candidate from Mau instead of Ansari.