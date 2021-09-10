ADVERTISEMENT

'No Mafias or Baahubalis': Mayawati Drops Mukhtar Ansari as Mau Candidate

"It is the BSP's resolution to have a 'rule of law' in order to change the face of Uttar Pradesh," Mayawati said.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSP chief Mayawati (right) and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thequint.com/topic/mukhtar-ansari">Mukhtar Ansari</a>.</p></div>
i

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in a significant move on Friday, 10 September, said that MLA Mukhtar Ansari will not be contesting from the Mau constituency for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a series of tweets, the former UP CM said that the BSP will attempt to not give tickets to any "baahubali or mafia."

She further announced UP BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar as the candidate from Mau instead of Ansari.

"It is the BSP's resolution to have a 'rule of law' in order to change the face of Uttar Pradesh," she said, adding that the party has always delivered on its promises.
Why the Action Against Ansari?

Ansari is currently in prison for several crimes in the state and was transferred to the Banda jail from a Punjab prison in April this year.

He is allegedly involved in over 50 different cases including murder, cheating, conspiracy as well as offences under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Several of these cases are in different stages of trial and are registered across Lucknow, Ghazipur, and Mau.

Ansari had been at Punjab's Rupnagar jail since January 2019 over a case of extortion.

UP had filed a writ petition seeking the MLA’s transfer, following which the Supreme Court, in an order dated 26 March, allowed the plea and directed Punjab to transfer Ansari to UP’s Banda jail within two weeks.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

