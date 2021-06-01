UP: Central BJP Leaders Meet Yogi’s Ministers for ‘COVID Feedback’

As parties begin early preparations for the Assembly elections in 2022, ministers in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh held review meetings with party leaders over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s alleged ill-management of the COVID-19 health emergency.

A one-on-one closed-door meeting was also held with CM Adityanath at his residence.

The congregations with the ministers, which began on Monday, 31 May, are a part of a two-day feedback exercise.