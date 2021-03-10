UP: A Day After Lodging Rape Complaint, Minor Girl’s Father Dies

The incident led to outrage among the girl’s relatives and many locals, who staged a dharna on the road, holding up the traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

The UP police instructed Kanpur police via a tweet to act swiftly, and investigate both the incidents—the gang rape and the girl’s father’s death.

“The truck that was involved in the alleged accident is to be recovered and its driver arrested,” UP Police said, The Hindu reported.

Brijesh Shrivastava, a senior police official in Kanpur, said on Tuesday that they have formed five teams to carry out further investigations and arrest the other two accused, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from The Hindu and NDTV)