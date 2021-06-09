UP: 17 Dead, 5 Injured in Bus Accident in Kanpur’s Sachendi
As many as 17 people have been reported dead so far and five others injured in an accident between a minibus and a JCB loader in Kanpur on 8 June, Tuesday.
The bus had been on the route from Delhi to Lucknow when it collided with the loading vehicle in Kanpur's Sachendi region late on Tuesday evening, as per an NDTV report.
“The bus driver applied brakes but could not stop and collided head on with the tempo. The impact of the crash was such that the bus tossed and got careened off to the other side of the road and fell into a ditch.”Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General of Police — Kanpur Range told Times of India
The injured persons are receiving treatment in Kanpur's Hallet Hospital.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to reach the site of the accident immediately and provide relief services, as per a tweet by the chief minister's office.
Compensation Announced
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the road accident. "I am saddened to know about the road accident in Kanpur's Sachendi district," he tweeted.
The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of the kin of the victims.
The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased. Further, a compensation of Rs 50,000 will be provided to those who were injured in the accident.
"The news of the accident in Kanpur is deeply saddening. I wish to convey my condolences to the families of the deceased, and pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
(With inputs from NDTV and Times of India)
