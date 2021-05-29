‘Unwarranted & Unacceptable’: MEA on UNGA Prez’s Kashmir Comment

India on Friday, 28 May, referred to the remarks of the President of United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir as “unwarranted” and “unacceptable”, expressing grave opposition to Bozkir’s comments on the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The comments were made on Thursday, during a media interaction along with Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

In response, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said, "We express our strong opposition to the unwarranted references made with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan,” news agency ANI reported.