‘Unnecessary’: India on UN Comments on Hathras & Balrampur Rapes

Earlier on 6 October, the UN had put out a statement on the alleged cases of rape in Hathras and Balrampur in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Cases of the alleged rape, murder in Hathras, Balrampur are another reminder that women, girls from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence", said the UN in India, in a statement.

"Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government", said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

"Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy, we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of society", he added.

The alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in September has caused massive outrage, not just in India, but all over the world.

The case had also brought a lot of criticism to the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its administrative handling of the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)