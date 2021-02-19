Unnao: Third Girl Now ‘Stable’, Kanpur Hospital Suspects Poisoning

The third victim in the Unnao tragedy - in which three Dalit girls who were found unconscious by villagers, and two have died already - is reported to be stable.

The hospital is considering this to be a case of suspected poisoning, reported ANI, citing the PRO of Regency Hospital.

ANI, on Friday, 19 February, quoted the PRO of Regency Hospital, Kanpur, where the 17-year-old is presently admitted, as saying that she is stable and responding to treatment.

The PRO also said that she can now move her hands and legs and they are trying to gradually decrease her ventilator support.