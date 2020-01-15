Unnao Case: Kuldeep Sengar Moves Delhi HC Challenging Conviction
Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his conviction and life term in the Unnao rape case.
Singer was sentenced for life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017.
Loading...
He had been convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), as the court found that the girl was a minor at the time of the offence.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)