The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 30 May, allowed religious places, malls, hotels, restaurants to open from 8 June except in containment zones where the lockdown has been extended till 30 June.In a document titled ‘Unlock 1’, the ministry said that the Health Ministry will issue the SOPs for these activities, after coordinating with all the stakeholders, to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.The ministry has also said that a decision to re-open schools, colleges, and educational institutions will be taken in consultation with all the stakeholders in July. A decision on re-opening of gyms, cinema halls, international travel will be taken based on the “assessment of the situation”.No Restriction on Movement of People Between & Within States: MHAInter-State and Intra-State Travel Restrictions RemovedMeanwhile, the ministry has also removed the restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods with a caveat that “if a state/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance.”As per the new guidelines, the new timings for night curfew are 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country.However, all activities other than essentials will continue to remain closed in containment zones.Unlock 1.0: Inter-State Travel, Other Restrictions Eased From June