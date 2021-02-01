Universities to Seek Govt Nod for Online International Events: MEA
The list of participants should also receive the Administrative Secretary’s approval.
In a memorandum dated 15 January, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that Universities will be required to seek prior government approval for holding online international conferences, seminars or training programmes. The list of participants should also receive the Administrative Secretary’s approval.
Further, the memorandum reads:
“Ministry of Department, Public Sector Undertaking, Central Educational Institutions, Public Funded Universities or an organisation owned and controlled but the Government of India/State Government/Union Territory, should take approval of its Administrative Secretary for the event as well as for the list of participants.”
According to the memorandum, the relevant authority is to also ensure while giving permission that the subject matter for online events is not related to Security of State, Border, North East States, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh or other issues which are “clearly/purely” related to India’s internal matters.
Further, universities have been asked to avoid using apps having servers that are controlled by countries or agencies that are “hostile to India”, which according to media reports, may be a reference to Zoom.
The memorandum says:
“Due care should be taken to ensure that India’s map, flag, emblem, etc., are correctly and rightly displayed.”
According to the memorandum, Union or state ministers, constitutional functionaries and government officials, scientists, doctors, etc., will require MEA clearance if they want to participate in international conferences and seminars.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.