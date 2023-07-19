Homecoming: US Returns 105 Antiquities to India in Historic Repatriation

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US from 21 June to 23 June, an event unfolded as American authorities repatriated 105 antiquities spanning several centuries back to India.
The repatriation ceremony took place at the Consulate General of India in New York and witnessed the presence of India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, and officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Sandhu remarked, "The 100 antiquities being repatriated to India are not just art but part of our heritage, culture, and religion." These artifacts, crafted from terracotta, stone, metal, and wood, hold immense cultural and religious significance for India.
The Indian antiquities boast a wide geographical spread, with 47 originating from Eastern India, 27 from Southern India, 22 from Central India, 6 from Northern India, and 3 from Western India, according to an official release. Additionally, they span a period from the 2nd-3rd Century CE to the 18th-19th Century CE.
The artifacts exhibit diversity in their themes, with approximately 50 of them portraying religious subjects like Hinduism, Jainism, and Islam. The remaining pieces hold profound cultural importance. Their return is seen as a clear expression of goodwill from the US, fostering closer ties between the two nations.
The collaborative efforts to retrieve these precious relics were initiated after Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US last month. During the visit, he expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for his assistance in restoring these cultural properties.
Jordan Stockdale, Chief of Staff from the Manhattan District Attorney's office, stated that their agency, alongside Homeland Security, had been investigating trafficker Subhash Kapoor and his associates for over a decade, combating the illegal looting and sale of artefacts from across the world. Last year alone, the US repatriated over 300 antiquities to India, yet more than 1,400 recovered objects still await repatriation.
In response to the successful repatriation, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt thanks to the US government, stating, "This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to the USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history."
To prevent further illicit trade of cultural property, India and the US have committed to working towards a Cultural Property Agreement, strengthening collaboration and making it harder for smugglers to evade the law.
Over the years, India and the US have fostered close cooperation on the restitution of antiquities. Since 2016, the US has handed over a total of 278 cultural artifacts to India. The return of these treasured relics symbolizes the enduring bond between the two nations and the shared commitment to preserving cultural heritage for future generations.
