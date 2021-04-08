‘India Committed to the Paris Agreement’: PM Modi to John Kerry
Modi asserted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement.
United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 7 April, as part of his ongoing three-nation tour to discuss climate change.
Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on his fruitful and productive discussions over the last two days in India. India’s Climate Actions were noted, including its ambitious renewable energy plans. Modi was also briefed about the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate scheduled for 22 to 23 April 2021.
Modi asserted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments.
Kerry remarked that the United States would support India’s climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance.
Modi agreed that cooperation between India and US particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s India Visit
Kerry had arrived in India on Monday, 5 April, and had met Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday, to hold consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Biden’s Leaders’ Summit on Climate scheduled for 22 and 23 April and the COP26 meet to be held later in 2021.
After the meet, Kerry had said, “India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It’s a major player on the global stage.” He added that decisive action by India, in partnership with the rest of the world, will determine what this transformation will mean for generations to come.
