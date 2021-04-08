‘India Committed to the Paris Agreement’: PM Modi to John Kerry

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 7 April, as part of his ongoing three-nation tour to discuss climate change.

Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on his fruitful and productive discussions over the last two days in India. India’s Climate Actions were noted, including its ambitious renewable energy plans. Modi was also briefed about the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate scheduled for 22 to 23 April 2021.

Modi asserted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments.