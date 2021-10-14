ADVERTISEMENT
United Nations Human Rights Council: India Re-Elected for the Sixth Time
Some of the other countries on the council are United States, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar, Finland, and Argentina.
India, on Thursday, 14 October, was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a sixth term with an overwhelming majority, reported PTI.
Some of the other countries on the council are United States, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Qatar, Finland, and Argentina. A total of 18 member countries were elected on Thursday.
