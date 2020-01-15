Six Months After Art 370 Abrogation, Union Ministers to Visit J&K

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit Sopore in Baramulla district on 24 January and Smriti Irani, minister for women and child development, is slated to visit Katra and Panthal in the Reasi district on 19 January, The Express reported.

General VK Singh, MoS for road transport and highways, is scheduled to visit Tikri in Udhampur on 20 January while Kiren Rijiju will visit Suchetgarh in Jammu the next day.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the union territory on 19 January, according to PTI.

The schedule and itinerary are likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)