Six Months After Art 370 Abrogation, Union Ministers to Visit J&K
Image for representational purposes.
Image for representational purposes.(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)

Six Months After Art 370 Abrogation, Union Ministers to Visit J&K

The Quint
India

A group of union ministers are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month to "spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370", sources told PTI on Wednesday, 15 January.

The ministers will also reportedly talk about the provisions arranged and the development measures taken by the government for the region during the last five months.

This will be the first visit by union ministers to the region after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and bifurcated into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh – in an unprecedented move on 5 August.

Also Read : J&K Administration Revokes Public Safety Act Against 26 Detainees

Loading...

Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani Among Those to Visit J&K

The Union ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the UT from 18 to 24 January, reported The Indian Express.

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to travel to the towns of Ganderbal and Manigam on 22 and 23 January, respectively, according to the publication.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit Sopore in Baramulla district on 24 January and Smriti Irani, minister for women and child development, is slated to visit Katra and Panthal in the Reasi district on 19 January, The Express reported.

General VK Singh, MoS for road transport and highways, is scheduled to visit Tikri in Udhampur on 20 January while Kiren Rijiju will visit Suchetgarh in Jammu the next day.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the union territory on 19 January, according to PTI.

The schedule and itinerary are likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)

Also Read : Six Soldiers Killed in 4 Avalanche Strikes in J&K, 59 Dead in PoK

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...