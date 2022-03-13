Union Min Narayan Rane's Sons Booked for Linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

A case has been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane's sons Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane at Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station on Sunday, 13 March, The Times of India reported.

They are both Members of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"A case has been filed against me & my brother over the statement I made. If MVA & Pawar Ji,have so much love for Dawood Ibrahim,then they should remove Gandhi ji's photo from their cabin & put up Dawood's photo. Cases being filed against us as we exposed MVA government", Nitesh Rane said, while addressing the media.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Suraj Chavan had filed the case, alleging that Nilesh Rane linked party chief Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim.