Buta Singh, Ex-Union Min & Rajiv-Indira’s ‘Hatchet Man’, No More

Former Union minister Buta Singh passed away in New Delhi on Saturday, 2 January, at the age of 86.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was in a state of comatose after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Born in 1934 in Punjab's Jalandhar, before entering politics, Singh worked as sub-editor of 'Akali Patrika' when Shiromani Akali Dal fielded him from Ropar reserve seat in 1962.

He then joined the Congress under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership and was close to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, famously even called the latter’s ‘yes man.’