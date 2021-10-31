Union Minister Annapurna Devi Booked for Violating COVID-19 Protocols
Union Minister Annapurna Devi had conducted a Jan Ashirwad Yatra in August 2021.
Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi has been booked by the Dhanbad Police over alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols. She had conducted Jan Ashirwad Yatra in August 2021.
On Saturday, 30 October, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sanjay Kumar directed the Dhanbad Police to register a case against Annapurna Devi.
The order comes after a petition by MD Kalam Azad. Azad stated that the yatra on 9 August violated the COVID-19 protocols in the state. He claimed that Annapurna Devi and her supporters were deliberately putting people’s lives in danger in the name of Jan Ashirwad Yatra.
The petitioner claimed that the district administration also failed to take appropriate action. They could not curb the crowd.
The Dhanbad Police is probing all those who attended the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.
(With inputs from India Today)
