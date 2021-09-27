Amit Shah Holds Meeting With CMs, Gives 1-Year Deadline to End Maoist Violence

Citing data, the Union home minister also said that frequency of Maoist attacks have drastically reduced by 70 percent from 2009. While the incidents of attacks from the insurgent groups was 2,258 in 2009, it has dropped to 665 in 2020, he pointed out.

Deaths due to the attacks too, he said, have dropped by 82 percent last year. In 2020, Shah said the country witnessed just 183 attacks, which he said were significantly lesser compared to 2010, when the incidents from the insurgent groups were at an "all time high" of 1,005.

Shah stressed that the removal of Maoist attacks was crucial to spread democracy across the country and bring about growth at places that are yet to develop. "Instead of being satisfied with what we have achieved so far, we need to increase the speed to get what is left," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times