Cabinet Approves Natural Gas Marketing & Kolkata Metro Project

The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 7 October approved reforms in natural gas marketing. The cabinet approved a standardised bidding process for gas prices.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) will suggest an e-bidding platform for users, reported IANS.



The guidelines for E-bidding will be made.

He noted that producers will have a choice to opt for a platform and a transparent and open bidding process to be conducted for price discovery.