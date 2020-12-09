Union Cabinet Clears PM-WANI Scheme to Set Up Public WiFi Networks

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 22,810 crore outlay for a new employment scheme that aims at creating jobs.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of public WiFi networks across the nation.
i

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of public WiFi networks across the nation on Wednesday, 9 December. The Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to strengthen public WiFi service through the PM-WANI scheme where ‘Public Data Office Aggregators’ (PDOAs) will provide public WiFi service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) spread across the country, reported The Indian Express.

“Public data centres will be opened in the country. There will be no licence, fee or registration for it,” said Information Technology (IT) and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, quoted ANI.

“The Public WiFi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI”, said the Union minister, saying that this would unleash a massive WiFi revolution, according to The Indian Express.

“The Cabinet approves setting up 1 crore data centres. The Union Cabinet has also approved the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between the mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands,” said Prasad, reported PTI.

Also Read
Government Moving to Multiply Free Public WiFi Hotspots

Cabinet Approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 22,810 crore outlay on Wednesday for a new employment scheme that aims at creating jobs by encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring.

“Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, for two years, the government will provide employee and employer contribution to the retirement fund for new hires,” said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, reported PTI.

The scheme would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees. “Union Cabinet has approved Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana at an expenditure of Rs 1,584 crores for the current financial year and Rs.22,810 crores for the entire Scheme period ie 2020-2023,” reported ANI.

Also Read
India’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 6.98% in October: CMIE
India’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 6.98% in October: CMIE

(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI and PTI)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!