Union Budget to Be Presented on 1 Feb, Parl Session From 29 Jan

The Parliamentary Budget session will be held from 29 January to 15 February and then from 8 March to 8 April.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that part 1 of the Parliamentary Budget session be held from 29 January to 15 February.
The Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, PTI reported on Tuesday, 5 January.

According to the report, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that part 1 of the Parliamentary Budget session be held from 29 January to 15 February, while part 2 of the session be held from 8 March to 8 April.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January, the report said.

The Centre had cancelled the Winter Session of Parliament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI.)

