Union Budget: Kerala, TN Get Roads, Metro Boost ahead of Polls 

The Finance Minister has announced a 3,500 km-long National Highway corridor in Tamil Nadu. The budget for the project will be Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The TN National Highway will include the Madhurai-Kollam NH. The 1,100-km-long National Highway corridor in Kerala will get an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. This will include the Mumbai-Kanyakumari National Highway.

Sitharaman has said Rs 63,000 crore and Rs 1,957 crore will be allotted to the Chennai Metro project and the Kochi Metro project, respectively.

Further, she announced a Kochi-Chennai-Visakhapatnam fisheries hub and a multipurpose sea weed park in Tamil Nadu.

While Tamil Nadu is expected to go to polls in April-May 2021, Kerala is poll-bound around the same period.