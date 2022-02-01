Budget 2022 | National Highway Network To Be Expanded by 25,000 Km: FM
The Ministry of Raod Transport and Highways has been allocated Rs 1,99,107.71 crore.
While presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that under the PM Gati Shakti master plan, the government will expand the National Highway network by 25,000 km in 2022-23.
Sitharaman added that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.
Further, the Finance Minister said, "Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources."
"PM Gati Shakti will encompass the seven engines for multi-modal connectivity for the states with speedier implementation of development projects through technology to facilitate faster movement of people and goods through Rs 20,000 crore financed by the government to speed up this project."Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
